IMPD: Man dies at hospital after east side shooting

IMPD patrol cars parked at the scene of a fatal shooting on North Kenyon Street on the east side of Indianapolis on June 7, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis later died of his injuries, police said Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a home in the 2400 block of North Kenyon Street. That’s a residential neighborhood just west of I-70 and directly south of Windsor Village Park.

Police arrived and found 33-year-old Michael Hess, who had been shot at least once.

Hess was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and IMPD did not share any details on possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Stephanie Herr at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Stephanie.Herr2@Indy.gov.