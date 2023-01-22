Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man shot, killed on city’s east side

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was found behind a Red Cadillac at the scene, police said,

The man died on the scene, police said.

There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

