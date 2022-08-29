Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Overnight violence leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police responded to an overnight wave of violence that killed two people and injured three others.

Man dies in stabbing

Just after one a.m. Monday, officers found a man stabbed to death at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues on the city’s south side.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Aaron Flora, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators believe a fight in the backyard of the home led to the stabbing.

No one has been arrested for the stabbing and police have not shared any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Connie Person by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Man killed in Sunday night shooting

Just before midnight Sunday, IMPD officers found a man shot near a strip mall in the 7100 block of Michigan Road on the city’s near-west side.

The man, who later died of his injuries, was identified as 19-year-old Tyrese Temple.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Gary Toms by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

1 dead, 2 wounded in overnight shootings

At around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a shooting at Ritter Avenue and 23rd Street on the city’s near-east side.

IMPD says a teenage male was found shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Monday afternoon, the teenage male has died, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a female was shot outside a gas station in the 2400 block of West Washington Street. That’s on the city’s near-west side, about one-and-a-half miles west of the Indianapolis Zoo.

IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing when taken to a hospital.

At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police found a woman who had been shot at an apartment on College Avenue and 15th Street, just north of downtown Indianapolis.

Police have not said what led to any of the shootings and have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Marion County Prosecutor issues statement

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears on Monday issued a statement urging residents to find a way to resolve conflict without resorting to violence.