IMPD: Person shot during robbery at east side bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A robbery at a bus stop on the east side of Indianapolis ended with one person shot and a suspect on the run, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting near the intersection of Washington and Rural Streets, a few blocks east of Willard Park.

Police arrived and found two men who said they’d been robbed at a nearby IndyGo bus stop, officers at the scene tell News 8.

One of the men was shot in the foot during the robbery and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, according to IMPD.

Officers at the scene say the robbery suspect was last seen driving south on Rural Street. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.