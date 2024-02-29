Indiana police: I-74 driver pulled over for speeding in car missing a tire

HILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — A patrolling Indiana trooper on Wednesday afternoon on I-74 pulled over a speeding car that was missing a tire and traveling on the rim, police said Thursday night.

Anthony Hayes, 39, of Indianapolis, was arrested and taken to the Fountain County jail in Veedersburg after he was stopped, police say. It was unclear Thursday night if Hayes remained in jail.

The Fountain County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 by phone that it was closed Thursday night and could not provide information on Hayes or his jail booking photo until the office reopens Friday morning. News 8 also emailed the sheriff but did not immediately hear a response.

Online court records on Thursday night did not show a criminal case filed for Hayes.

An Indiana State Police news release says Hayes was preliminarily charged with four misdemeanors, including driving while intoxicated and suspended.

State police say Hayes was pulled over about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix on I-74 eastbound near the 20-mile marker. That’s near the State Road 341 overpass northeast of the town of Hillsboro. The traffic stop happened about 5 miles from the nearest I-74 interchange.

Hillsboro is about a 70-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.