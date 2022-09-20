Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man gets federal prison for robbing local pharmacies, banks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over nine years in prison for robbing local pharmacies and banks while on probation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Marvin Smith, 37, was given 115 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court to two counts of attempted interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of bank robbery. Smith was on probation for a 2016 robbery conviction when he robbed two banks and tried to hold two pharmacy workers this year.

On April 2, Smith entered a CVS in the 1000 block of East Washington Street and approached an employee. He handed the employee a note demanding 30 milligrams of Oxycodone, according to court documents. The employee began to unlock a safe and told Smith it would take a moment for the safe to open. Smith then left the CVS without the Oxycodone.

Later that day, Smith went to a Walgreens in the 450 block of East Epler Avenue. That’s 14 miles southeast of the CVS.

Smith approached a Walgreens employee and handed them a note demanding 30 milligrams of Oxycodone. The employee entered a code into the safe and told Smith it would not open for several minutes. Smith left the Walgreens without the Oxycodone.

On the same day, Smith entered the PNC bank in the 4000 block of South East Street. Smith reached over the top of the bank teller’s window and hander her a plastic grocery bag. He then told the teller to fill up the bag quickly. The teller filled the bag with $529 and handed it back to Smith.

Three days later, Smith went to a Fifth Third Bank in the 4000 block of East Southport Road. He threw a robbery note and plastic bag over the counter of the teller demanding $10,000. The teller stuffed the bag with cash from her teller drawer. Smith took the bag and left.

As he drove away from the bank, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found his car and disabled it. Smith fled the scene but was apprehended by officers a short time later. They confirmed his identity and transported him to a police station, where he admitted to robbing Fifth Third Bank.