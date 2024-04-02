Indianapolis swears in new police recruits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next class of police officers in Indianapolis is now training.

Monday was the swearing-in of the 29th recruit class of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The department says the trainees will get 28 weeks of classroom instruction, and 20 weeks of training in the field. Leaders from the training academy at 901 N. Post Road says it is placing emphasis on increased communication skills, de-escalation, and the recognition of mental health issues.

IMPD says officers in Indianapolis earn one of the highest first-year salaries in the Midwest, at nearly $72,000 dollars.

Cheif Chris Bailey told the recruits during a ceremony at the academy, “Raising your hand today and accepting the challenge of service at a time in our history is admirable. When so many are stepping away, you are stepping up to serve our noble profession, and I thank you for that.”

Graduation for the class is set for September.