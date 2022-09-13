Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police: Man didn’t pay for carts loaded with beer, toilet paper, more

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities said Tuesday they were hoping to learn the identity of a man who left a grocery and didn’t pay, based on surveillance photos, for beer, toilet paper, an appliance and other goods loaded into carts during the weekend.

The Kokomo Police Department on Tuesday afternoon said officers were called to a theft investigation sometime Monday at the Kroger’s at 606 N. Dixon Road. That’s north of West Jefferson Street near Wallace Elementary School.

Investigators found surveillance cameras had captured a man pushing carts full of groceries without paying sometime on Saturday and again on Sunday. The man was described as having short hair, wearing glasses, and wearing black and white shoes. Police shared three surveillance photos.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity was asked to contact Detective Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278, or leave an anonymous tip by using the tip411 app. People may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 800-262-8477.