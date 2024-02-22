Kokomo woman arrested for theft

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A criminal investigation by troopers led to the arrest of Angelique Stollings, 31, of Kokomo, on Thursday, Indiana State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

In February 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police began an investigation after receiving information from the Taylor Southeast Baseball League on possible theft by Stollings of money from a baseball account. The investigation revealed that Stollings used funds totaling just over $8,000 for personal expenses.

Stollings was arrested and charged with theft by troopers. She was incarcerated at the Howard County Jail.