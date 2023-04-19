Lafayette police arrest 2 for neglect of 6-week-old causing death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Tuesday for the death of a six-week-old child found not breathing at a Lafayette residence in July, police say.

Erik W. McKamey, 39, and Tena C. Wood, 31, of Lafayette, are faced with charges of neglect of a dependent causing death and endangering its life, according to a release from Lafayette police Wednesday.

At 7:30 a.m. on July 19, LaFayette police responded to the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive for a report of a six-week-old child not breathing. First responders arrived and pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Following the investigation, McKamey and Wood were arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Police did not specify the relationship between the suspects and the child. The cause or manner of death was not included in the release.