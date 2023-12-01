Man charged with murder in Bartholomew County

Corbin Hippensteel, 30, of Columbus. Hippensteel was arrested on Nov. 28, 2023, for his connection to the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park in Columbus, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew County Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay charged Corbin Hippensteel, 30, with murder after a recent shooting death in Columbus, Indiana.

On Monday, officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Alejandro Flores, 54, of Columbus, dead inside the residence.

A description of the shooting suspect was provided to officers and they located the suspect a short time later walking in the mobile home park. Hippensteel was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Columbus Police Department. He is being held without bond at the Bartholomew County Jail.