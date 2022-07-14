Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting in east side neighborhood

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called for a person injured around 4:50 p.m. July 14, 2022, at 1800 block of Brookside Avenue. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called for a person injured around 4:50 p.m. Thursday at 1800 block of Brookside Avenue. That’s a residential area northeast of the intersection of Commerce and Massachusetts avenues.

The man died at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

No information was provided on what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov.