Man found dead in dumpster in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 35-year-old man was found dead in a trash dumpster Monday morning, according to a release made by the Anderson Police Department.

Around 8:17 a.m. Monday, officers went to the 1300 block of Main Street in Anderson to an address associated with a home healthcare facility, after being informed that a body was found in a dumpster.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying in the dumpster. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances behind the incident. They have not released a cause of death or the identity of the man as of Monday night.