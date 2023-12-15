Search
Man shot in apartment in Marion, dies in hospital

Logo for the Marion Police Department. (Provided Photo/Marion Police Department via Facebook)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Marion Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday at 10:05 p.m. that led to the death of one man.

The victim was identified as Willie Oxendine, 18, of Marion, Indiana, who was taken to Marion Health in a private vehicle. A Grant County Sheriff Deputy was present at the hospital and notified other officers of the situation. According to a press release, Oxendine suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken in to be treated for his wounds.

He was then taken to another hospital in Fort Wayne, where he later was pronounced dead.

Officers learned that the incident occurred at an apartment complex on 3104 S. Washington St, two and half miles south of Marion Health, and several blocks west of Odd Fellows Cemetery. An investigation revealed that there were three males inside the apartment with Oxendine.

The males have been identified and one of them had a gun with them. The gun was fired at some point and hit Oxendine. The three men then transported Oxendine to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

