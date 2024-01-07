Marion man arrested after vehicle pursuit on I-69

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District arrested a Marion man for possession of marijuana this weekend after a short pursuit along Interstate 69.

At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, a trooper was patrolling Interstate 69 near the 241-mile marker when she noticed a blue Chevrolet Cruz with an equipment violation. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and walked up to the driver’s door when the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The pursuit remained on Interstate 69 and lasted 10 minutes. During the pursuit, the driver reportedly threw multiple bags from the vehicle. Another trooper was also patrolling Interstate 69 near the 151-mile marker when the pursuit started and was able to deploy stop-sticks at the 151 mile-marker. As the fleeing vehicle approached the 151 mile-marker, the driver saw the second trooper’s police vehicle ahead and pulled over, surrendering to the police. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the car and took the driver into custody without further incident.

During the custodial search of the driver and vehicle, troopers discovered marijuana. In a subsequent search of the interstate, troopers found additional bags of marijuana.

The driver, identified as Zachariah Avery Malek Randolph, 25, of Marion, Indiana, was arrested and preliminarily charged with: