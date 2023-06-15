Mayor: Weekend music festival will be city’s first ‘Gun Free Zone’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weekend music festival at an Indianapolis park will be the city’s first with a “Gun Free Zone,” the mayor’s communications director announced Wednesday night.

WonderRoad Music Festival will be headlined by Weezer on Saturday and Jason Isbell on Sunday. The event includes three stages each night from 1-10 p.m. at Garfield Park. The city park is bordered by East Raymond Street, Shelby Street and East Southern Avenue.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, the city plans to show “innovative security technology” to create the “Gun Free Zone” at the WonderRoad concerts.

Mayor Joe Hogsett in May first announced his plans to support groups wishing to make events in public places “Gun Free Zones.” It was part of his violence reduction strategy.

A news release from the communications director says the Democrat mayor and others will discuss the “new policy allowing private event hosts or promoters to designate ‘Gun Free Zones’ on leased-out public property during special events, allowing the City to help enforce the rules.”

Other people scheduled to attend the 2 p.m. Thursday news conference at Garfield Park are Democrat Councillor Frank Mascari; Steve Lindecke, chief operating officer of the event production business Elevation Group; Anil Chitkara, founder of Evolv Technology; and Deputy Chief Michael Wolley of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Evolv Technology is the company that recently signed a contract with Perry Township Schools to install weapons-detection systems at doors to Perry Meridian and Southport high schools by mid-September.

Tickets remain available for the event. Adult tickets start at $125.02 for Saturday, and $75.80 for Sunday. Weekend adult tickets start at $210.03. Only VIP tickets for Saturday are sold-out.

WonderRoad organizers posted Tuesday that on-site parking is sold-out.