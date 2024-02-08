Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Medical devices donated to IMPD

The Central Indiana Police Foundation on Feb. 8, 2024, donated 2,000 chest seals to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Thursday received a large donation of lifesaving medical devices.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation donated 2,000 chest seals to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The gear is used to quickly seal deep puncture wounds in the chest or neck.

IMPD says each package has two seals, which are good to use for about five years.

The department also says it plans to add the donated seals to the trauma kits that all officers have.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

71-year-old arrested after low speed,...
Crime Watch 8 /
Author talks elevation and shifting...
All Indiana /
Waking up and singing loud...
All Indiana /
Ring the alarm…the fashion police...
All Indiana /
ESPN: Pacers trade buddy hield...
All Indiana /
Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping...
National News /
Columbus man arrested for catalytic...
Crime Watch 8 /
Woman arrested for helping Grant...
Crime Watch 8 /