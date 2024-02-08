Medical devices donated to IMPD

The Central Indiana Police Foundation on Feb. 8, 2024, donated 2,000 chest seals to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Thursday received a large donation of lifesaving medical devices.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation donated 2,000 chest seals to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The gear is used to quickly seal deep puncture wounds in the chest or neck.

IMPD says each package has two seals, which are good to use for about five years.

The department also says it plans to add the donated seals to the trauma kits that all officers have.