Mother, boyfriend indicted in missing child case from 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of missing baby Amiah Robertson and the mother’s boyfriend now face criminal charges in the baby’s disappearance.

Amanda Robertson and Robert Lyons each face four felony counts of neglect. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears also said he requested Robertson and Lyons receive two additional charges, but the Marion County Grand Jury declined to issue those indictments.

Robertson was arrested over the weekend and an arrest warrant has been issued for Lyons.

Baby Amiah Robertson was eight months old when she disappeared in March of 2019.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators said she was last seen with Lyons at a house in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue on the city’s west side. Lyons was supposed to take the child to the babysitter, according to police.

Lyons was the only person publicly named as a suspect in the case. IMPD Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams said Lyons is in touch with an attorney and they hope he will surrender soon.

Adams said Monday that the child still has not been found.

“Today’s announcement comes after years of investigation with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with the assistance of local and federal agencies. Prosecutor Mears said the investigation’s complex circumstances and number of parties involved ultimately resulted in the decision to present the investigative findings to a Marion County Grand Jury for a charging determination,” Mears said.

Mears did indicate more charges could be filed at a later date if the child’s body is located.