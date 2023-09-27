Murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County jail arrested in Minnesota

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Mason, the Minnesota murder suspect mistakenly released from the Marion County jail on Sept. 13, has been arrested.

The United States Marshal Service arrested Mason around 2 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Mason, 28, was wanted on three warrants out of Minnesota, including one for murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Minneapolis, a second for violating parole, and a third for possessing a firearm.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 11 in Indianapolis and was being held at the Adult Detention Center.

Police say authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one of the issued warrants. He was mistakenly released from the Marion County jail after a clerical error closed out two of his warrants as duplicates.

On Sept. 20, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman believed to be hiding Mason. 29-year-old Desiree Oliver, Mason’s girlfriend, was formally charged Tuesday for helping Mason escape Indianapolis.

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said this in a statement made announcing the arrest.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody. Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources– most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal

Police say there are currently no charges against Mason in Indianapolis.

This story will be updated with further information.