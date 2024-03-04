Man dead after shooting near East 21st Street

Scene of the incident near the 5400 block of East 21st Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side on Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, an IMPD officer was flagged down for an an accident/disturbance in the 5400 block of East 21st Street. That is a commercial area on the city’s east side. The officer found an adult male in a truck with gunshot wound injuries. The officer provided aid to the injured man until other officers arrived to the scene.

At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, IMPD investigators said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity and information on the shooting were not immediately made available, but investigators said a person of interest is in custody.