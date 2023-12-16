Plainfield double murder suspect arrested in Massachusetts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested by police in Massachusetts Wednesday for a 2022 Plainfield double homicide.

The Pittsfield Police Department apprehended Dalonny Rodgers, 29, of Indianapolis, in connection to a double homicide investigation in Plainfield from Sept. 10, 2022. The arrest follows a joint investigation between various agencies and the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rodgers faces two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for his involvement in a shooting incident at the White House Suites Motel, resulting in the deaths of Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, 34, and Alfredo Garcia, 52, both of Texas.

Pittsfield Police were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation on Wednesday when they encountered Rodgers, who was wanted in Indiana. Rodgers was arrested for numerous local charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault and battery of a police officer, furnishing a false ID, and marijuana possession.

Rodgers was transported to a Pittsfield detention center, where he is facing charges before being extradited to Indiana.

“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody and to be progressing to the next phase of the case, which we believe will result in a sentence that brings justice to the victims, their families, and our community,” Plainfield Police Chief Kyle Prewitt said. “Those who commit acts of violence will be held accountable to the letter of the law”.