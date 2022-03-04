Crime Watch 8

Police fatally shoot eastern Indiana man in confrontation

DUNKIRK, Ind. (AP) — Police in eastern Indiana have fatally shot a man during a confrontation in which two officers also were wounded.

Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur says Kevin P. Zimmerman, 36, of Dunkirk, died after being wounded Thursday by gunfire.

Schemenaur says Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Officer Erica Post had “responded to a complaint” when they apparently encountered Zimmerman about 8:30 a.m.

Schemenaur says Mumbower and Post suffered “non-lethal injuries.”

The nature of their injuries hasn’t been disclosed. Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Indiana State Police are investigating the fatal shooting.

Dunkirk is located 48 miles south of Fort Wayne.