Prosecutors seek death penalty against man accused of killing IMPD officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has announced it will seek the death penalty against Elliahs Dorsey. Dorsey, 27 at the time of his arrest, is accused of killing IMPD officer Breann Leath in April 2020.

Leath and three other officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square on the afternoon of April 9. That’s an apartment complex southeast of the I-70 interchange with I-465.

Leath was rushed to a hospital. IMPD announced her death a bit more than two hours after the shooting.

Dorsey’s arrest was announced the next day.

Dorsey faces charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal confinement and battery.

He’s currently set for trial on Feb. 1.