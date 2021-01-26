Crime Watch 8

Prosecutors seek death penalty against man accused of killing IMPD officer Breann Leath

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has announced it will seek the death penalty against Elliahs Dorsey. Dorsey, 27 at the time of his arrest, is accused of killing IMPD officer Breann Leath in April 2020.

Leath and three other officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square on the afternoon of April 9. That’s an apartment complex southeast of the I-70 interchange with I-465.

Leath was rushed to a hospital. IMPD announced her death a bit more than two hours after the shooting.

Dorsey’s arrest was announced the next day.

Trending Headlines

Dorsey faces charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal confinement and battery.

He’s currently set for trial on Feb. 1.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lilly sees success with antibody treatment combination

Inside INdiana Business /

Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in nearly 4 decades

Business /

At least 1 killed, nearly 30 injured after large tornado in Alabama

National /

New research suggests recurring stimulus checks until pandemic is over, IU economist disagrees

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.