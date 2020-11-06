Several homes, cars shot on the east side 2 weeks in a row

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police found 223 shell casings littered on the ground of an east side neighborhood early Thursday morning; a similar situation happened near the area last Friday.

Thursday’s incident happened between the 5400 and 5800 block of East 20th Street. Last Friday, it was in the 1400 block of Priscilla Avenue.

Megan Hall said she was home at the time and called police when she heard several gunshots come from what sounded like a moving vehicle.

“I didn’t sleep very well that night. My neighbors across the street have four little ones and I just stayed up watching because it is scary,” said Hall.

She added the homes were hit the night before Halloween, and because so many kids would be trick-or-treating the next night, the neighborhood panicked.

Trending Headlines

“The posts went crazy that night, I mean there were 150 comments on it within 10 minutes because everyone heard the gunshots,” Hall said.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she has lived near east 20th Street for more than 30 years and in that time, she’s never had any issues.

“I feel very good being around here and my neighbors are great,” she said.

According to police, no one was hurt in either shooting. They said the incidents were just shots fired calls and so far they have no other information to share.