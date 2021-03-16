Crime Watch 8

Truck driver shot following argument on east side

Photo of the truck following a shooting on March 16, 2021. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A truck driver was shot on the city’s east side Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD was called to the 7800 block of East Washington Street around 6:30 a.m. for a person shot report.

The suspect approached the truck, which was sitting in a parking lot at the time, when, following an argument, the suspect fire a round at the driver in the truck.

The driver was conscious during transportation to the hospital.

Officers said the shooting happened near the Blueberry Hill restaurant.

No suspect information has been released.

