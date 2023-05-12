Vandalism found at Christel House at Manual baseball field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 on Friday got a clearer look at the vandalism at the Christel House at Manual baseball field.

The school released photos showing more of the damage. The bathrooms, scoreboard, and stadium lights no longer work.

Games can still be played, but they’ll have to be done before dark.

Tim Sopko, director of operations for Christel House Indianapolis, told News 8, “We’re not sure of the motivation. If I had to guess, I think that because the copper was taken. It was probably taken out to be resold. So, I think there was financial reasons involved.”

The school plans to raffle off a Jeep to pay for repairs and support the athletic program. Tickets will start at $500 for one, and $1,00 for three.