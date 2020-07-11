Vauhxx Booker, attorney call upon US attorney to convene grand jury after Lake Monroe incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The man seen on video being pinned to a tree at Lake Monroe has called for a grand jury in his case. Vauhxx Booker made the announcement at People’s Park in Bloomington with his attorney by his side on Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Natural Resources officers are already investigating this crime, but Booker said that’s not enough.

“We have people who are hurting, a community that is in fear. You heard people say, Black people say that they’re afraid they’re going to be lynched at the lake and if Governor Holcomb is going to be the leader of this state, he needs to lead, he needs to start the process. It should have been started yesterday,” said Booker.

The incident sparked several protests in Bloomington this week. Booker, his attorney and other local activists who said they are not happy with how local and state officials, including Gov. Holcomb have handled this situation.

Local Black Lives Matter members said Booker’s situation is part of a broader racial issue and Friday they called for reform from the ground up.

“Stop pointing the finger at Martinsville or Ellettsville or Spencer. We have a lot of garbage to clean up in our own community before we go start slinging mud at our neighbors,” said Indiana University professor and Black Lives Matter member Amrita Myers.

No charges have been filed in the case, and no arrests have been made in the attack that happened July 4th. Groups are expected to plan more demonstrations in Bloomington next week.

