Westfield man accused of leaking Delphi murders docs due in court Thursday

Mugshot of Mitchell Westerman. Westerman, 41, of Westfield, Indiana, was arrested and charged with leaking evidence involving the Delphi murders case. He is due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 18, 2024. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Westfield, Indiana, man accused of leaking documents connected to the Delphi murders case is due in court Thursday.

Online court records obtained by News 8 show that 41-year-old Mitchell Westerman will appear before a special judge in Johnson County at 9 a.m. for a pretrial conference.

Indiana State Police started investigating Westerman in October 2023 after receiving a tip that someone had leaked evidence from the February 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

State police say Westerman “improperly obtained evidence involving the court proceeding” and released it.

A special prosecutor from Bartholomew County was assigned to review the case and filed charges in Johnson County on Nov. 21.

Westerman was arrested on Nov. 22 for misdemeanor conversion and transported to the Johnson County Jail.

Also on Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments from the attorneys for Delphi suspect Richard Allen.

Allen, a Delphi resident, faces two counts of murder. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest in October 2022.

Thursday’s hearing comes after several trial delays, attorney switches, and a theory that German and Williams were killed as part of a “ritualistic sacrifice.“

The debate will feature arguments from Allen’s legal team, which wants his original attorneys reinstated and Special Judge Frances Gull removed from the case, and opposing prosecutors.

Allen is not expected to appear in court.

News 8 will carry the arguments on-air and online starting at 11 a.m. EST.

