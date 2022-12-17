Crime Watch 8

Woman sentenced to 3 years in drive-by shooting connected to Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in two drive-by shootings connected to a man later shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

A Marion County judge handed down that sentence Thursday for Evana Evans, 23.

Evans pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal recklessness for firing a gun into a building.

Police and prosecutors named Evans as the driver in a drive-by shooting on April 3, 2020.

Investigators believe Evans was driving for Dreasjon Reed, who fired as many as eight shots at a house.

The home’s owner and two daughters, ages 4 and 1, were on the porch at the time.

Authorities said cell phone records and messages through Facebook Messenger connected Evans and Reed to the shooting.

Reed was shot and killed by an IMPD officer just over one month later following a police chase.

Reed streamed the chase and shooting live on Facebook.

Investigators say tests show casings from the drive-by shooting were fired from the gun found by Reed’s body after his death.

A grand jury declined to indict the officer in Reed’s death.