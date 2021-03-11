Woman’s October death in Indianapolis ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman’s death in October was ruled a homicide on Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

IMPD officers were called to a death investigation just before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 2500 block of English Avenue. That’s a residential area between South Keystone Avenue and South Rural Street on the east side. The woman was in critical condition when taken to a hospital. She died Oct. 19.

Police provided no other details about how the woman died or the circumstances that led to her death. IMPD said the woman’s identity would be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office once her next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.