Judge rules Delphi murder suspect can move from maximum security prison

A judge says the man accused in the Delphi murders can be moved out of a maximum security prison.

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s attorneys had asked last week that he be moved out of the Westville facility in Northern Indiana.

Allen’s attorneys also claim he’s being treated like a prisoner of war, and that his physical and mental health are rapidly worsening as a result.

Today’s decision says Allen should be placed in a state facility that best meets his physical and medical needs.

Allen faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Their bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February 2017.

Allen has maintained his innocence in the case.

