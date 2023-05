Does your soap make you more attractive to mosquitoes?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report in the science journal iScience shares the results of a study showing the type of soap used can either repel or attract mosquitoes.

Soap has been a part of human life for nearly as long as mosquitoes. Soaps change the perception of body odor, but does it attract the dreaded summer pest?

Researchers analyzed chemical compositions of different soaps, and the results may surprise you.