Donate blood & get your chance at winning $3K

WESTFIELD, Ind. (HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross reminds the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood remains at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma March 1 to 31 will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.