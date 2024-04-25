Football coach, food bank leader honored at Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of Indiana icons were honored Wednesday for their commitments to the community and student-athletes.

Fred Glass, the president and chief executive officer of Gleaners Food Bank, and Ted Karras Jr., the Marian University football coach, were inducted into the Clayton Family Circle of Honor at Marian University.

Organizers say Glass was honored for his community leadership and his commitment to student-athletes.

Karras thanked his former students for the honor he received. “First football guy to be in (the Circle of Honor), and I started the program, and we rose to quick success. We won the first national title in Marian history. We’ve had varsity athletics for 50-some years and we came in six years and got it done. Like I’m telling all the guys who came back, all their efforts and hard work is the reason why I’m up here.”

Organizers say the Clayton Family Circle of Honor brings in thousands of dollars each year to help provide scholarships for Marian student-athletes.

