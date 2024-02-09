IPS hosts Freddie Hubbard Memorial Jazz Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People can listen to smooth jazz and help students in the Indianapolis Public Schools district on Friday.

The district is hosting the third annual Freddie Hubbard Memorial Jazz Fest, a non-competitive festival paying homage to the legendary musical icon at Arsenal Technical High School.

According to IPS, bands from high schools throughout Indiana and several nationally renowned jazz musicians will perform in the Hanson H. Anderson Auditorium at Arsenal Tech. Hubbard died in 2008 but began his legendary career by playing the trumpet in the school’s band.

Tickets are $7, and concessions will also be available.

“Musicians from throughout the Midwest will be on our campus to celebrate the heritage of jazz in Indianapolis,” Josh Goodman, band director at Arsenal Tech, said in a press release. “We are inviting the community to enjoy the soulful melodies and vibrant atmosphere, which will take you on a musical journey.”

District leaders say the festival will also include performances by students from Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, George Washington, Herron High School, and the IPS All-City Jazz Band. The performances are from 3:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

Butler University Jazz will give an exhibition performance after the high schools.

“Aside from being a great way to kick off Black History Month for IPS, the festival helps the district’s bands raise money for trips to the University of Louisville Jazz Fest, and to offset the expenses related to pep and marching bands,’ Goodman said. “Most importantly, it’s a great opportunity for the students to hear their peers perform and work with professional musicians.”

Students who participate in the event will also be eligible for scholarships to attend local jazz camps.

The district also says the jazz fest will honor guitarist and Indianapolis native Wes Montgomery’s 100th birthday. There will be performances by saxophonist Rob Dixon and the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation in his honor.