IU, Ivy Tech partner for dual admission program

Innovation Hall is pictured from the air at IUPUI on Sept. 28, 2022. (Provided Photo/James Brosher via Indiana University)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College will start a dual admission program in the fall, IU announced Tuesday.

The goal was to make it “more seamless” for students who earn associate degrees at Ivy Tech to move to IU Indianapolis, which will be created from the split of IUPUI.

A news release from IU said, “While at Ivy Tech, dually admitted students will gain access to IU Indianapolis advising, student support and financial aid counseling. Special transfer events will help Ivy Tech students build familiarity with the IU Indianapolis campus and resources, while additional academic, cultural and social events will round out their co-curricular experience at both schools. Following their graduation with an associate degree, they will enroll in IU Indianapolis classes.”

Sharing of transcripts also was expected to improve.

For students to quality, they must be new to campus in the fall. Then, they must complete their associate degrees at Ivy Tech Indianapolis with a cumulative grade-point average of 2.0 or higher before enrolling in classes at IU Indianapolis.