Ivy Tech opens Biopharma Science & Technology Lab in Indianapolis

Ivy Tech Community College on April 19, 2024, opened the Biopharma Science & Technology Lab in the college's Illinois Fall Creek Center at 2535 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ivy Tech Community College on Friday opened a new biopharmaceutical lab.

Ivy Tech officials say the Biopharma Science & Technology Lab will facilitate hands-on learning experiences for students. The lab is north of downtown Indianapolis in the Illinois Fall Creek Center at 2535 N. Capitol Ave.

Officials say the new lab will launch or advance careers in biopharmaceutical manufacturing through customized education and training.

Stacy Atkinson, chancellor of Ivy Tech, said at a ribbon-cutting on Friday, “I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of pride and excitement for what this moment represents. The state-of-the-art lab behind me is not just a physical space. It’s a beacon of opportunity for our Ivy Tech students, your future employees. It represents our unwavering commitment in providing the highest quality of education and hands-on experience that will empower our students to thrive in the dynamic field of pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

The new lab is part of Eli Lilly and Co.’s $15 million investment in the community college system through 2028.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.