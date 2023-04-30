Purdue adds to presence in Washington, D.C.

Purdue@DC will be in a co-working space at 1301 K St. N.W., a 12-story office building known as One Franklin Square. (Provided Photo/Purdue University)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University’s leader has announced an initiative to give the Indiana college a greater presence in Washington, D.C.

It’s called Purdue@DC.

The initiative was designed to bring to the District of Columbia “unique strengths in national security, tech diplomacy, semiconductor talent and other policy research, as well as the C-SPAN archives and the largest STEM undergraduate enrollment among America’s leading research universities,” a news release from the university said.

Purdue@DC will be in a co-working space at 1301 K St. N.W., a 12-story office building known as One Franklin Square.

The site will house the university’s semiconductor and microelectronics program, the Purdue Applied Research Institute, the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue, Purdue Policy Research Institute, and Purdue’s federal relations team, the release said.

The initiative also calls on “building a stronger talent pipeline” for the C-SPAN Boilers Go to D.C. program.

The news release did not include any information on the initiative’s cost.

