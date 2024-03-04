Purdue University named No. 1 in list of safest colleges in America

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Academic Influence, an organization consisting of academics and data scientists, listed Purdue University as No. 1 on its list of 15 safest colleges in America.

The rankings were determined after consideration of the following elements: Compliance with the Clery Act, various security features, low crime statistics, and mental health services.

According to a release, the university’s police department played a critical role in the ranking. Officers patrol the campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and security for all large campus events.

The department also offers community services, which include a Safe Walk program, crime prevention initiatives, and verbal de-escalation training.

“Purdue is committed to providing a safe campus environment for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors,” Jay Wasson, vice president for physical facilities and public safety, said in a release. “Our public safety staff — including the police department, fire department, and office of emergency preparedness — work tirelessly with our campus partners to meet the safety needs of the campus community.”

Per the release, the other factors that helped decide to rank Purdue No. 1 include the nearly 300 emergency telephone call boxes across campus, mental health services offered through Purdue University Student Health Services, and the ongoing partnership with CityBus to provide free rides for anyone with student ID.

“Safety is always the top priority at Purdue,” President Mung Chiang said in a release. “We thank the outstanding work 24/7 by the professional colleagues and appreciate the safety mindset of over 60,000 members of the West Lafayette campus. This ranking is another reflection of our continued focus on safety.”

