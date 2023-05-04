Superintendent: Student to face discipline after message of threatened violence

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A parent told Clark-Pleasant Middle School authorities Thursday that a message of threatened violence had been made against specific students and adults in the community, the district’s superintendent said in a message to parents.

In a note to Clark-Pleasant families, Superintendent Patrick Spray wrote Thursday, “Upon being notified of the message, staff immediately contacted the Clark-Pleasant Police Department. Per our protocol, we conducted a threat assessment and notified the students and adults who were identified in the threatening message. Each individual is safe and accounted for, and classes will continue as normal tomorrow. We do not believe there is a credible threat to school safety at this time.”

The student who created the message was identified and will be disciplined, the superintendent said.

“Please note that we cannot share further details due to our legal obligation to maintain student confidentiality,” the superintendent’s note said.

He also said Clark-Pleasant families should contact him with any questions.

The school is located on Worthsville Road just northwest of the I-65 interchange. On Oct. 1, the school reported to the state that it had 1,696 students in grades 6-8.