Early voting in Indiana’s primary election begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early voting for Indiana’s May 2024 primaries started on Tuesday.

The first polls in Marion County opened at 8 a.m. at the City-County Building. It will be the only place residents will be able to cast an early vote until April 27. After which residents can vote at any of the county’s 9 polling places:

Decatur Township Government Center

Franklin Township Government Center

International Marketplace Coalition (Pike Twp.)

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

Perry Township Government Center

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (Washington Twp.)

Thatcher Park Community Center (Wayne Twp.)

Warren Township Government Center

Local, state, and federal primaries are all represented on the ballot this May.

Although voters can still cast a vote in the presidential primaries the presumptive nominees are President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election.

Notable primaries include the Republican race for governor, with six candidates, and the race for Indiana’s 5th congressional district, where eight candidates are challenging incumbent Victoria Spartz.

Many counties will only offer one early voting location. Click here to find your polling place and check your registration status.

The primary is May 7.