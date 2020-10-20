Indiana governor candidates address response to coronavirus pandemic in debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater on Tuesday night took part in a debate from separate areas of the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 precautions.

The three candidates for Indiana governor were asked in the debate if the General Assembly should be called together to address the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that began seven months ago.

Myers said he’s already called on the governor to open a special session of the legislature. If elected, Myers said he would make it clear to the legislators — who likely will be tucked away in their offices or homes — that the governor has the power to enforce a mask mandate to protect Hoosiers.

Holcomb said the governor has authority, granted by the legislature, to act without them in an emergency such as the pandemic and he’s consulted with them since March. Holcomb said he would sit down with legislators again in January if he’s reelected to address the variety of issues associated with COVID-19.

Rainwater said state legislators don’t have infinite wisdom and said their extension of powers to the governor during an emergency “has been a mistake.” He said he would ask the General Assembly to eliminate the governor’s “extra powers” if he’s elected.

The candidates also talked about businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Holcomb said $230 million of the federal CARES Act money was distributed to help businesses. He also noted 93,000 businesses took advantage of forgivable loans from the federal government. Holcomb also noted some of Indiana was shut down beginning in late March or April only to protect the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed and he knows that COVID-19 continues to affect some small businesses.

Rainwater said COVID-19 did not close any businesses, but executive orders did because they defined what was essential and what was not essential. He said businesses should be allowed to reinvest their money in their operations.

Myers said, if elected, he would reenergize small-business leadership by helping those with entrepreneurial spirit to cut red tape and restart their businesses. He also criticized the state’s efforts to get personal protective equipment to businesses, something he would improve.

At the start of the debate, Myers announced Jennifer McCormick, the state’s Republican superintendent of public instruction, would become the state’s secretary of education in January if he’s elected. McCormick, who oversees K-12 education, has campaigned with Myers.

Myers said in a statement, “Perhaps the most important role in Indiana state government is that of the Secretary of Education. When elected Governor, I will choose to continue Dr. McCormick’s service to educators, students and staff. Indiana deserves leadership that puts people before politics.”

McCormick said in a statement, “I’m honored that Dr. Myers has recognized my work and the work of the entire Department of Education. His support of public education is critical at this time. If voters do their job in electing Dr. Myers, I’ll continue to do mine. Kids first.”

Myers also said in the debate that he would prioritize raising public schoolteachers’ salaries if elected because the state is losing educators to neighboring states. He said Indiana has “starved” schoolteachers.

Holcomb replied that about half of the state’s revenue goes to public education, but that doesn’t mean Indiana “is there yet” and more work is ahead. He said the state will retain its commitment to fund K-12 education.

Rainwater said Indiana has talked too much about state government taking over education when it should be locally controlled. He said local control would be the first step to increasing teacher pay.

The debate comes two weeks ahead of Election Day as Indiana is seeing steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths, infections and hospitalizations in the time since Holcomb last month lifted nearly all of Indiana’s coronavirus restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes. However, most questions submitted by the public to the debate commission dealt with gun ownership, taxes, and environmental violations by businesses.

