VIDEO: Elkhart FD rescues couple in truck hanging off bridge

Amazing footage of the Elkhart Fire Department rescuing a man and woman stuck in a rental truck hanging off the edge of a bridge on the @IndianaTollRoad . Miraculously there were no injuries in this crash.#DriveSafe and #BuckleUp today.#BeThankful pic.twitter.com/7RtnwTdW5n — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) June 9, 2023

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Check out this video of the Elkhart Ind. Fire Department rescuing a man and a woman from a truck hanging off a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road.

The video comes from Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner’s Twitter page.