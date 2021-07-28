Entertainment

Dusty Hill, bassist for ZZ Top, dies at 72

Solvesborg, Sweden. 7th, June 2019. The American rock band ZZ Top performs a live concert during the Swedish music festival Sweden Rock Festival 2019. Here bass player Dusty Hill is seen live on stage. (Photo by: Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Dusty Hill, bassist for legendary blues and rock band ZZ Top, has died.

Hill, 72, died in his sleep at his home in Houston, according to a Facebook post on the band’s page.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C,” the post read.

Hill, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

The band released fifteen albums beginning in 1971.

Hill and Gibbons were known for their trademark long beards.