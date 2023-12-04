Football star Deion Sanders and fiancée Tracey Edmonds split after 12 years

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

(WISH) — Football star Deion Sanders and his longtime fiancée, TV producer Tracey Edmonds, have decided to end their relationship after 12 years.

Tracey shared the news on Sunday night, telling everyone that they both agreed it was best to move on as friends— explaining the decision to split was “mutually decided.”

“We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

She thanked everyone for supporting them over the years and expressed love and gratitude. “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

Even though they are no longer a couple, Sanders left comments on Tracey’s posts, saying she’s an amazing woman and a true blessing in his life.