Live Nation offering $25 all-in tickets for ‘Concert Week’

In this photo illustration the Live Nation Entertainment logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Live nation announced the return of “Concert Week” on Thursday, which offers fans $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year.

The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today’s biggest acts across various genres such as hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, metal, pop, rock, comedy, and more.

Artists included in the “Concert Week” range include 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Larry June, Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, Kountry Wayne, Beck & Phoenix, Marca MP, and many more.