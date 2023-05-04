Live Nation offering $25 all-in tickets for ‘Concert Week’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Live nation announced the return of “Concert Week” on Thursday, which offers fans $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year.
The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today’s biggest acts across various genres such as hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, metal, pop, rock, comedy, and more.
Artists included in the “Concert Week” range include 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Larry June, Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, Kountry Wayne, Beck & Phoenix, Marca MP, and many more.
- How Concert Week Works: From May 10-16, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart and proceed to checkout.
- How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.
- How to Buy Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 9. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 AM ET through Thursday, May 16 at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.
- How to Access Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET through 11:59 PM local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window). For more details visit Verizon Up.
- How to Access Rakuten Presale: Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET until 11:59 PM ET (while supplies last). It’s free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten’s app or website. Terms apply.
- How to Access Hilton Honors’ Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts – even during Live Nation’s Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.