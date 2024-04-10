Museum trumpets Spring Blooms

The Bertel Thorvaldsen marble and stone artwork "The Three Graces (Reproduction)" in shown behind flowers at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields. (Provided Photo/Newfields)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The garden is growing and the blooms are blossoming at The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park.

Newfields arts and nature museum on Tuesday announced its Spring Blooms event is underway.

The garden includes hyacinths, daffodils, tulips and lupines. The event will be free May 2 during Free First Thursday. On May 11 and 12, as part of Mother’s Day events, the museum will add music and lawn games to Spring Blooms.

Garden tours will be available through September. The Director’s Tours will be at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Garden Guide Tours will be at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays and at 1 p.m. Sundays. Tours are free with general admission tickets to Newfields, which range from $20 for adults to $13 for children ages 6-17.

Special greenhouse events, which require an additional cost, will be offered April 25, May 2 and May 4. Details are available on Newfields website.

Wild Birds Unlimited, a retailer that sells bird-feeding and nature goods, presents Spring Blooms.