Police: Actor killed during car theft

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Tragedy hit the entertainment world Saturday as former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in what police said was an attempted car theft.

Authorities reported that the 37-year-old actor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on the popular soap opera from 2020 to 2022, was leaving work with a coworker when a thief confronted them about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The assailant opened fire on Wactor as he walked to his car.

Wactor was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators say the motive behind the shooting appears to have been an attempted theft of the catalytic converter on Wactor’s car.

The converter is a valuable automotive component often targeted by thieves for its precious metals.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, but no suspects have been arrested.