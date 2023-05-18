VeeCon 2023 merging pop culture, business, and tech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Stars across the pop culture, business, and tech industries will be in Indianapolis for VeeCon, billed as a super conference downtown.

Over 190 speakers, from celebrities to influencers, will be there. According to officials, VeeCon 2023 is geared towards blending the worlds of technology and culture through fun experiences.

Thursday, the event kicks off with a series of events at White River State Park. Attendees can participate in community activities and musical performances by artists such as Busta Rhymes, Andrew Schulz, and Jordin Sparks.

Friday and Saturday, the following two days, will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. Guests can attend educational panel discussions across multiple stages and more.

Aliyah Boston, the Indiana Fever Rookie and the top overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft will speak. In addition to Boston, celebrity guest speakers, including the likes of Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba, and others will also hit the stage.

VeeCon was established in 2022 as the first NFT-ticketed super-conference. The event continues to grow. For those who have yet to secure their tickets, ticket purchases are available.

Furthermore, Hoosiers can contribute by volunteering with MJJ Recruiting, a partnering vendor actively seeking volunteers from diverse backgrounds to assist during the conference.