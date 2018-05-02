Fire engulfs Greenwood apartment complex building

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon battled a blaze in a building of an apartment complex.

The fire was reported after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Love Avenue in the Meridian Oaks Apartments. That’s northeast of State Road 135 and West Main Street.

The fire involved one 24-unit apartment building in the complex.

Greenwood Fire Department was not aware of any injuries and did not yet know a potential cause of the fire.

Residents at the scene said they will be displaced because of the fire. Others told stories of banging on doors to evacuate neighbors.

White River Township and Whiteland firefighters were assisting Greenwood at the blaze.